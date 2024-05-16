Labasa FC aware of expectations from home crowd

Labasa FC side

Being the host for the Fiji FACT 2024 isn’t easy for the Labasa FC side.

After defeating Nasinu 2-0 in their first pool game last night, Labasa head coach Ravnil Pratap says they cannot be complacent.

Pratap says there are still areas they need to fine-tune before their next match.

Article continues after advertisement

“Being the host, we cannot afford to be complacent. We really have to work hard”.

He has also urged the fans to continue supporting the team as their presence in yesterday’s game played a pivotal role.

The head coach added that the players got hyped and played better after the supporters went all out to cheer for them.

The hosts meet Rewa tonight at 7 pm after Ba faces Nadi at 5 pm.

Nadroga FC and Lautoka will clash at 3 pm while Nasinu and Navua are currently playing.

You can listen to live commentary of these matches on Mirchi FM.