Labasa delays FACT celebration

This year’s BiC Fiji FACT champions Labasa have decided to delay their victory celebration to focus on their league matches.

Head coach Alvin Chand says winning the FACT ticks one task off their list, but their focus this year is to top the table standings.

“After the final on Sunday, we travelled back to Labasa early Monday morning. Boys had a good rest, but on Tuesday we resumed training.”

The coach says it would have been unwise to celebrate the same week as their Extra Premier League matches resume, to avoid fitness levels dropping.

The team might schedule their celebration sometime next week.

Labasa will play Nasinu tomorrow at 3pm at Uprising Sports Centre, Navua.

