Labasa and Suva top nomination list for Fiji FA awards

Labasa and Suva Football Associations have topped the nomination list for the Vodafone Fiji Football Association Awards tomorrow night in Nadi.

Both associations have been nominated in 6 out of the 15 categories and they are also in the running for the Footballer, Team and Popular Player of the Year awards.

Suva is also nominated for Referee, Volunteer and Administrator of the Year while Labasa mentor Ronil Lal is expected to take out the Coach of the Year.

Article continues after advertisement

The Babasiga Lions have also been nominated for the Goal of the Year award and they are also expected to win the Team of the Year for their CvC, BOG and IDC victories.

The Fiji FA awards will be held at Pullman Nadi Bay Resort in Nadi tomorrow night.

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown will be the Guest Speaker at the awards.

Meanwhile, there will be only one Vodafone Premier League match this weekend.

Ba will host Nadi tomorrow at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

It will be Ba’s second VPL match and their first since returning from the OFC Champions League in Tahiti.