Kumar and Naraba return to Suva

Former South Auckland Rangers football player Ivan Kumar is one of the three new players Suva has secured in the pre-season transfer window.

The 23-year-old is back in the country after a stint with the New Zealand based club last year.

He featured for the national Under-23 side in 2019 under the then head coach Christopher Gamel.

Kumar was selected in the Fiji U-23 after a great outing for Suva in the Vodafone Premier League.

Suva FA President Ritesh Pratap says they are delighted to have Kumar back.

“Ivan was our own boy from Suva he played for Suva then he went to New Zealand, he played for South Rangers Football club in Auckland, we have already applied for his ITC, and the ITC has been received”.

Kumar returns to Suva with former Nasinu star Jone Naraba.

Another new player that will feature for Suva is Gabrieli Matanisiga.