Kulas to work on key areas

[ Source : Oceania Football Confederation/Facebook]

Despite recording a resounding 10-nil victory against American Samoa in their first OFC Olympic Qualifier yesterday, the Digicel Fiji Kulas’ head coach believes they could have done much better.

Angelina Chua says they still need improvement as they gear up for their second match.

Chua expresses her side lacks the finishing touches.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think lacking just a little bit on the finishing part and a little bit of decision making on the field, you know that will comes with experience and playing a lot of matches so I think those were the key moments of the game”

Chua also credits the young players for their great effort.

She adds the youngsters blended in well with the senior players yesterday.

Even their senior player, Cema Nasau who was announced the player of the match yesterday believes the young players are on the right track.

“Yeah, we are trying to put some of the young players to play in the national team because the time will come we will retire and they can put Fiji up.”

The Kulas’ next game will be against Papua New Guinea on Saturday at 2 pm.

Next Tuesday they’ll play their last pool match against the Solomon Islands at 10 am.

Meanwhile, leg one of the OFC National Playoffs between Rewa and Lautoka will be played today.

The game starts at 3 pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.