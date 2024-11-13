Krishna to join Bula Boys today

[File Photo]

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna will join the Bula Boys in Papua New Guinea today.

The national star will arrive ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers tomorrow.

Head coach Rob Sherman says Krishna will be available for selection.

He also says that Leroy Jennings joined the team two days ago.

Sherman is keeping his cards close to his chest and will not reveal their formation against PNG.

The national coach says they’re ready and will give their 100% to try and do everything p[possible to qualify.

Fiji plays PNG in Port Moresby at 6 pm tomorrow and in an earlier match, Solomon Islands play New Caledonia at 3 pm.

On Sunday, the Bula Boys meet New Caledonia at 3 pm.