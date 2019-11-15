Krishna glad to be paving the way for inspiring footballers

Fiji football star Roy Krishna stands as an inspiration for many upcoming footballers in the country.

The ‘wonder-boy’ is looked up to by many local footballers, who are striving to get contracted by professional clubs and compete in elite international competitions.

Young footballers including 17-year-old Rahul Naresh and Tito Vodowaqa who recently signed with Manukau United following the footsteps of the Labasa lad.

Article continues after advertisement

Krishna while speaking to FBC Sports says he aims to create a pathway for upcoming local footballers.

“That’s good at least I can say that I’m doing something good for the younger generation and from day one that was my aim, to create a path for players for Tito and Rahul to go that far.”

Krishna says support will be the biggest factor that will push any player to reach greater heights.

“The coaches and everyone supports them because I think not in Fiji, the whole of Oceania, there’s a lot of young talents that need that kind of support and I’m sure they’ll do really well and I just want to wish them all the best.”

Krishna announced on Friday re-signing for another season with Indian Super League club, ATK Mohun Bagan.