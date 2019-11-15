Krishna back home after successful season with ATK

Fiji Football’s wonder boy, Roy Krishna is back home after a stellar season with ATK FC in the Hero India Super League.

Krishna who led ATK to glory last week arrived from India this morning.

The former All Saints Secondary School student scored 15 and assisted in six goals for ATK but narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot award.

According to analysis by the India Super League media team, Krishna’s game revolves more around his pace, dribbling and ability to take up intelligent positions inside the opposition box, which perfectly complemented ATK Coach Antonio Lopez Habas’ counter attacking style.

The ISL states that Krishna is also a natural leader on the field for the champions, often turning the tide in games with moments of individual brilliance.

Krishna signed for ATK on a one year deal in June last year.