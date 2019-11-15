Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Eight more arrested for breaking COVID-19 restriction|Health Minister visits to thank and encourage health care workers|FBC takes stringent measures against COVID-19|Places of worship empty, some continue service as normal|People presence in Nausori drops|False information can affect the nation’s mentality|PM: No exceptions to leave Lautoka during lockdown|Man charged for allegedly breaching border restrictions in Lautoka|Don’t put lives at danger: PM|New Zealand has 14 new cases of COVID-19|Military and Police to monitor Lautoka border restrictions|Vulnerable people brushed aside during shopping rush|FTA closed until further notice|Fiji's second COVID-19 case recorded|Second case of COVID-19 was of close contact|Military called in to assist with Lautoka operations|Samoa tests eight for COVID-19|One-off repatriation flights to be organized|Digicel and Vodafone roll out relief packages|Kavewa Island on lockdown|Fiji Airways suspends flights, implements leave without pay|Woman questioned over alleged misinformation on COVID-19|FCCC urges Fijians to stay calm|Fijians take precautionary measures|COVID-19: MOH ramp up contact tracing|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Football

Krishna back home after successful season with ATK

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 22, 2020 5:17 pm
Roy Krishna who led ATK to glory last week arrived from India this morning. [Source: Fiji Football Association]

Fiji Football’s wonder boy, Roy Krishna is back home after a stellar season with ATK FC in the Hero India Super League.

Krishna who led ATK to glory last week arrived from India this morning.

The former All Saints Secondary School student scored 15 and assisted in six goals for ATK but narrowly missed out on the Golden Boot award.

Article continues after advertisement

According to analysis by the India Super League media team, Krishna’s game revolves more around his pace, dribbling and ability to take up intelligent positions inside the opposition box, which perfectly complemented ATK Coach Antonio Lopez Habas’ counter attacking style.

The ISL states that Krishna is also a natural leader on the field for the champions, often turning the tide in games with moments of individual brilliance.

Krishna signed for ATK on a one year deal in June last year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.