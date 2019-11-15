Kishan Sami on trial with Auckland City

Former Ba player Kishan Sami is on trial with New Zealand club Auckland City.

The 20-year-old was on the City bench yesterday in their 2-1 loss against Hamilton Wanderers.

Sami was given some game time in the friendly match as preparation for the next ISPS Handa Premiership season that will kick-off in two weeks.

The youngster is one of the most talented Fijian players that joined Manukau United earlier this year.

Sami could become the third Fijian to play secure a contract with Auckland City if he impresses the team management during his trial.

Other Fijians that have featured for Auckland City included national captain Roy Krishna and Salesh Kumar.