Khan praises Blues resilience

Tigers Restaurant Lautoka interim coach Babs Khan has praised his players for their resilience following the 2-1 win over Rooster Chicken Ba yesterday in the opening leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion Series.

Khan says the team struggled to brush off the cobwebs after a lengthy offseason but eventually found their rhythm in front of their vocal home crowd at Churchill Park.

“It’s hard to come out of off-season and into the in-season and hats off to them for the hard work in training. We did not get a very good pitch but it showed today, there are some areas we need to improve on but taking it from here, three points is a good thing.”

The second leg of the CVC Series will be held this Sunday at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.