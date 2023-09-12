Khan is Labasa football interim coach

Intiaz Khan with the Labasa soccer team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Former Suva and national midfielder Intiaz Khan has been appointed as the interim coach of Labasa football.

He will lead his team to the ever-important Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Group B fixture against Rooster Chicken Ba.

Khan takes over from Mohammed Kasim who was led the team in the group stages of the BOG.

Article continues after advertisement

The winner between Ba and Extra Supermarket Labasa will commence to the semi-finals.



Intiaz Khan with the Labasa soccer team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Labasa has had three different coaches this season.

Former national midfielder Thomas Vulivuli had replaced Johan Leewai in May.

Vulivuli had the post until July before he was terminated by the Labasa FA not long after the Fiji FACT.

He was replaced by Sanjesh Lal who stepped down in August before the round 15 clash of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.