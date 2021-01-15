Kasavu FC through to NCC final

Rewa’s Kasavu FC is the first team to book a spot in the final of the Vodafone National Club Championship tomorrow.

This is after they beat Nadi’s Max Nalovo FC 1-0 in the first semi-final today at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Aklaag Ali was the hero of the match for the Saram Hangers sponsored side after he headed the winning goal during extra time.

Article continues after advertisement

Both teams were tied at nil-all at fulltime, but it was Ali’s lone goal that gave Kasavu the win during the extra time.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal is currently underway with Yalalevu FC battling Greenstar Football Club.

The final will be played tomorrow at 2pm.