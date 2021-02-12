Juventus go down to Porto in Champions League

Juventus went down to Porto 1-2 in the first leg of round 16 in the Champions League at the Estadio do Dragao.

It took Mehdi Taremi just two minutes to give Porto a 1-nil lead while Moussa Marega increased their lead to 2-nil in the 46th minute.

Juventus tried hard to get back into the game and managed to pull one back through Federico Chiesa in the 82nd minute.

In another match played this morning, Dortmund defeated Sevilla 3-2.