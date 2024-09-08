Junior Kulas ready to battle

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Excitement is building in the Fiji Junior Kulas camp as they gear up for the Oceania Football Confederation Women’s Under-16 Championship, which kicks off today

The team is aiming for a spot in the semi-finals, where a victory would secure their place in next year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Fiji Junior Kulas captain Annie May expressed the team’s excitement as they prepare to take the field.

Article continues after advertisement

She emphasized that they are approaching the championship with full focus, aiming to qualify for the World Cup next year.

“Right now the girls are super ready for tomorrow, they actually can’t wait. So we’ll kick off tomorrow in our first game against Tonga and we are very happy and excited.”

She says while the side had faced some injuries earlier last month, all her players have recovered and are ready to take the field.

The side plays Tonga in their opening match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3pm today.