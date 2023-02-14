Junior Bula Boys squad named for Indonesia tour

[File Photo]

Fiji Football Under-20 coach Rodolfo Zapata has named majority of the team’s core players for the Indonesia Tour which starts on Friday.

He has also included two new players in his 22-member squad in the likes of Thomas Dunn and Epeli Bobo who is the son of former Fiji 7s star Sireli Bobo.

Lachlan Lal who is nursing an injury misses out on the tour alongside Eneriko Matau who is facing some passport issues.

The Junior Bula Boys will take on Indonesia in its first match on Friday followed by Guatemala on Sunday and New Zealand U20 next Wednesday.

The team leaves for Jakarta tomorrow night at 9.30.

Squad:

Goalkeepers

Isikeli Sevanaia

Aydin Mustahib

Joji Vakawaletabua

Defenders

Samuela Navoce

Geary Kubu

Sailosi Tawake

Mohammed Raheem

Sailasa Ratu

Epeli Bobo

Peter Ravitisai

Sterling Vasconcellos

Midfielders

Abdullah Aiyas

Clarence Hussain

Nabil Begg

Pawan Singh

Thomas Dunn

Mohammed Mustafa

Forwards

Melvin Mani

Junior Dekedeke

Gulam Razool

Faazil Ali

Peniasi Rotidara