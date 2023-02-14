Junior Bula Boys squad named for Indonesia tour

[File Photo]
Fiji Football Under-20 coach Rodolfo Zapata has named majority of the team’s core players for the Indonesia Tour which starts on Friday.
He has also included two new players in his 22-member squad in the likes of Thomas Dunn and Epeli Bobo who is the son of former Fiji 7s star Sireli Bobo.
Lachlan Lal who is nursing an injury misses out on the tour alongside Eneriko Matau who is facing some passport issues.
The Junior Bula Boys will take on Indonesia in its first match on Friday followed by Guatemala on Sunday and New Zealand U20 next Wednesday.
The team leaves for Jakarta tomorrow night at 9.30.
Squad:
Goalkeepers
Isikeli Sevanaia
Aydin Mustahib
Joji Vakawaletabua
Defenders
Samuela Navoce
Geary Kubu
Sailosi Tawake
Mohammed Raheem
Sailasa Ratu
Epeli Bobo
Peter Ravitisai
Sterling Vasconcellos
Midfielders
Abdullah Aiyas
Clarence Hussain
Nabil Begg
Pawan Singh
Thomas Dunn
Mohammed Mustafa
Forwards
Melvin Mani
Junior Dekedeke
Gulam Razool
Faazil Ali
Peniasi Rotidara