JK Nadi wins Veterans tournament

JK Nadi is the winner of the Apco Coatings/RC Manubhai Veterans tournament which ended at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today.

The side defeated Rewa Masters 5-4 in penalty kicks after no goal was scored in normal time.

Nadi was the form team at the three days tournament as they conceded only a goal.

The side won $4,000 and Rewa took home $1,500.

Players like Watisoni Voli, Maika Kasami, Maika Waqa, Sanaila Dakaica, Waisiki Batina and Ravikesh Narayan featured for Nadi.

Rewa had the services of Joela Baleidrokadroka, Thomas Vulivuli, Seveci Rokotakala, Pita Rabo, Patrick Wise and Sailosi Livatalo.

Golden Ball award went to Nadi’s Maika Waqa.

Rewa’s Pita Rabo who scored five goals in the tournament won the Golden Boot Award.

61-year-old Tevita Tukania of Labasa was the oldest player of the tournament.