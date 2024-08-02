Jetsetters determined to tame hosts

The Nadi Football team is ready to face Suva in the Battle of the Giants semifinal this weekend.

Head coach Raj Dayal revealed that he was closely observing Suva’s performance in the pool games and has a clear strategy for what to expect from them.

He adds that the hosts have been in good spirits lately, supported by their home crowd and they’ll all they can to stop Suva from making it to the final.

Dayal also says that they have been focusing on areas of concern identified during the pool games.

“Our team had some weak points like ball work, fitness, and playing together as a team,” Dayal said. “We’ve been working hard to correct these issues this week. The team has regrouped well and is focused on dominating the game. Let’s hope for the best.”

Nadi is yet to win the BOG tournament in 27 years

Smart & Efficient Security Services/Calgary Nadi FC will face Flick Hygiene Suva FC in the second semifinal at 4:30 pm, following Flick Hygiene Lautoka FC against Extra Supermarket Rewa FC at 2 pm in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream BOG.

You can listen to live commentaries of these games on Mirchi FM.