Jennings set for Bula Boys debut

Sydney United midfielder Leroy Jennings is set to make his debut for the Fiji Bula Boys when they face the Solomon Islands on Thursday in a FIFA World Cup Oceania Qualifier.

The 26-year-old with paternal links to Rotuma says his dad previously played for Fiji at the youth level.

He says while Fiji Football had reached out to him in the past about representing the national team, personal and club commitments didn’t make it possible.

Article continues after advertisement

However, after discussions with Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman last month, Jennings decided to participate in the qualifiers.

“They’ve reached out to me over the years but the timing just hasn’t been right through my journey in football just with my personal life and my injuries and all. Rod ended up reaching out to me last month and wanted me in the squad and it’s a huge honor for me to accept the invitation.”

Jennings was part of the Fiji Under 20 side for the 2016 OFC Championships and played all three group matches.

He currently plays for the Sydney United side in the National Premier League in Australia.

Fiji plays the Solomon Islands at 7pm on Thursday before which at 4pm, New Caledonia meets Papua New Guinea.