Jack’s of Fiji pulls out of Nadi Football Sponsorship

The Nadi Football Team is facing financial difficulties after Jacks of Fiji pulled out its sponsorship.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Head Coach Kamal Swamy said this has disrupted the team’s preparation for the Vodafone Premier League, as they’ve reduced the allowances for the players.

Swamy adds some players have also lost their jobs.

“We have challenges, there are some players who have lost their job and they do not have the fare to come and plus the sponsors have pulled out. They cannot carter for the allowance and all those things, so we have reduced their allowance.”

Other parties have shown interest in providing sponsorship to the team, and Swamy adds discussions are still underway.