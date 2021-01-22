I withdrew but gentlemen agreement not honored: Kumar

Former Fiji Football Technical Director Ravinesh Kumar has confirmed he has withdrawn his complaint to the labor department against Fiji FA on his claims about some money still owed to him.

Kumar resigned as the Technical Director with Fiji FA in March last year.

However, speaking exclusively from New Zealand to FBC Sports, Kumar says he withdrew his complaint last year after a gentlemen agreement with Fiji FA.

Kumar says he withdrew on the basis that Fiji FA would pay him after the agreement, but he has not been paid.

He says he was just exercising his constitutional right and it was not a case against Fiji FA but a complaint to the labor department.

The former Lautoka mentor who was recently announced as the new Nadi coach says Fiji FA shouldn’t have stopped him from coaching Nalovo FC at the National Club Championship last week.

‘There’s no case which I have done against Fiji FA, the second part is my withdrawal which was in last year on the basis that they will settle my payments that is the option which I have ticked in the labor department form which I filled in the presence of the labor officer, this was agreed in a gentlemen agreement between Mr Patel, Mr Aiyaz Musa and myself’.

Kumar is hoping the matter will be resolved soon.

When contacted today, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says they will discuss Kumar’s case in the board meeting next week.

He says for their employees, the bonus is based on Key Performance Indicators.

Yesterday, Patel confirmed that Kumar has withdrawn his complaint and he said as a sporting body they are also facing issues in regards to sponsorship however they still paid their employees.