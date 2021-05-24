I am my brother’s keeper: Wong

Rewa Football Legends have started an initiative of helping former players of Fiji Football.

Last night former footballers from across the country gathered at the Fiji Football Association hall to honour former players as well as fundraise for the Legends Club.

Club President and former Fiji rep Onnie Wong says they formed the association to strengthen the bond between past players who have represented the district of Rewa as well as others who have represented the country.

Wong says most of these legends have been forgotten and are only remembered for what they have done during their younger days.

“And that’s why we’re doing this program so we can help in whatever way we can and I’m proud that it happened today and look at it, it’s unbelievable, and we got all of Fiji ex-players come together under one roof”

Since its inception, the club has raised money to donate to former players who have been financially affected by the pandemic.

The club was able to raise funds for a few former players’ health bills and food expenses with the help of players living overseas.

Wong says the club have other bigger plans in mind to raise awareness on educating current footballers.

Meanwhile in the Digicel Premier League, Sairusi Nalaubu scored a double to help his Lautoka side secure a 2-1 win over hosts Labasa at Subrail Park yesterday.