Home crowd a double-edged sword says Tamanisau

Labasa captain Simione Tamanisau believes the Babasiga Lions will have both an advantage and added pressure when they take on Rewa in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion (CVC) series at Subrail Park this Saturday.

Tamanisau says the home crowd brings out the best energy but it also comes with high expectations.

“Playing in front of the home crowd will put pressure on the team to perform at their level best, but like always we’ll come out with whatever we have and give Rewa a battle.”

Labasa has been preparing intensely for the clash, with assistant coach Alvin Chand leading training sessions in the absence of head coach Ravneel Pratap, who stepped aside due to personal commitments.

Meanwhile, Rewa is coming in strong, having worked on defensive improvements over the past three weeks.

Led by skipper Setareki Hughes, the Delta Tigers will be looking to take an early lead before hosting the return leg at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on February 9.

You can listen to the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.