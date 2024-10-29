Hag sacked by Manchester United

[Source: BBC]

Manchester United has confirmed manager Erik ten Hag has “left his role” at the club after a poor start to the new season.

The Dutchman took charge of the English Premier League giant in April 2022 and won two trophies during his time at the club: the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

But his tenure has also been punctuated by a number of chastening defeats and performances over the last two seasons have heaped pressure on the manager.

United was beaten 2-1 by West Ham on Sunday, leaving the club 14th in the league