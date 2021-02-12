Gutsy Nadroga holds DPL champions in draw

A spirited Nadroga team managed to deny defending Digicel Premier League champions Suva a win at Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

The two teams finished the match with a 1-all draw.

Nadroga started well under wet conditions and kept Suva under pressure in the first 10 minutes with Osea Vakatalesau showing some touch of class.

Former Suva player Jibola Afonja had a chance to put Nadroga in front midway through the first half but his shot never even threatened Whites goalkeeper Emori Ragata.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS BA 2 1 1 0 4 1 +3 4 SUVA 2 1 1 0 2 1 +1 4 LAUTOKA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 NADROGA 2 0 2 0 3 3 0 2 LABASA 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 NADI 2 0 1 1 3 6 -3 1 NAVUA 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 REWA 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Just two minutes later Suva struck through a Waisake Navunigasau header from a Mohammed Ramzan free-kick which silenced the vocal Nadroga crowd at Lawaqa Park.

The capital city side was leading 1-0 at halftime.

Nadroga came back firing in the second spell and were rewarded with a goal to Amani Makoe.

The goal was scored following a free kick to Nadroga which Afonja took and Stallions skipper Tomasi Tuicakau missed with his attempt but Makoe put the ball at the back of the net with a header.

Suva now have four points and Nadroga two after the second round of DPL.



[Source: Fiji Football]