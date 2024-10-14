Two-goal Arnautovic helps Austria seal 5-1 win over Norway in Nations League

[Source: Reuters]

Austria’s Marko Arnautovic netted twice as they thrashed Norway 5-1 in the Nations League this morning, with the hosts keeping the usually prolific Erling Haaland quiet as the captain’s defence collapsed around him in their Group B3 clash.

The result leaves Norway, Austria and Slovenia, who beat Kazakhstan 1-0 away, all level on seven points after four games. Kazakhstan are bottom of the standings with one point.

Haaland, who became Norway’s all-time top scorer with a double in a 3-0 home win over Slovenia on Thursday that took him to 34 international goals, hit the post after six minutes, but that was as close as he came to scoring in a one-sided game.

Article continues after advertisement

Two minutes after Haaland came close, Austria skipper Arnautovic fired a thunderous shot in off the underside of the bar. Alexander Sorloth levelled in the 39th minute but Norway found themselves behind again four minutes after the break.

This time it was visiting defender Andreas Hanche-Olsen who was at fault, inexplicably diving headlong into the path of Christian Baumgartner to concede a penalty which Arnautovic drilled in low to Orjan Nyland’s right to restore their lead.

Norway then collapsed from the 58th as they conceded three soft headers in 13 minutes to Philipp Lienhart, Stefan Posch and Michael Gregoritsch, who scored four minutes after coming on, much to the disgust of visiting coach Stale Solbakken.