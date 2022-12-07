Grealish hails confidence and togetherness of his team

Jack Grealish [Source: England Football/Twitter]

England forward Jack Grealish hails the togetherness and confidence in the squad as they look towards the quarter-final showdown against France.

While speaking to FIFA+, Grealish says the bond in the team is great and it is something he will continue to speak of.

He says on a normal Saturday, the players are rivals playing for their respective clubs but when it comes to the World Cup, the players are best mates working towards a major goal.

He adds they are preparing and looking forward to the much-anticipated clash against France.

What a welcome back at basecamp! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fFnZE7eZec — England (@England) December 5, 2022

[Source: FIFA.com]