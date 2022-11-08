Gamel to help Lautoka in Pacific Cup

[Photo-: Supplied]

Former Bula Boys head coach Christophe Gamel is back in the country and will be assisting the Lautoka football side in the All in One Builders Pacific Community Cup.

This has been confirmed by Lautoka FA vice-president Muni Rajan.

He says Gamel will officially start with the team tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Rajan says that Solomon Islands striker Gagame Feni will team up with the side as well.

Lautoka has also secured the services of former Rewa rep Kishan Sami and national striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

The Pacific Cup will be hosted at Prince Charles in Nadi from the 24th to the 27th of this month.