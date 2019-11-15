Football
Futsal IDC semifinalists confirmed
December 5, 2020 8:21 pm
Defending champions HLB Mann Judd Suva futsal side goes into the semi-final undefeated
The semifinalists of the 2020 Vodafone Futsal IDC at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva have been confirmed.
HLB Mann Judd Suva will face Tailevu Naitasiri in the first semi-final at 10am tomorrow while Lami will play Navua in the second semifinal at 11.15am.
Lami and Tailevu Naitasiri played to a 3-all draw in their final pool match this evening as this result confirmed who will play who in the semifinals.
For the 5th/6th position, Ba will play Labasa at 3pm after they walloped Tavua 8-3.
Extra Supermarket Rewa and Tavue will battle for the 7th/8th position as both teams finished fourth in their respective pools.
Niyensh Investment Nadroga and AL-Hamd Nadi will battle for the 9th/10th position at 12.30pm after both teams finished fifth in the Group Stages.
