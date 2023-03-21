Fulham's coach Silva and striker Mitrovic charged after Man United tie

[Source: Reuters]

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is facing a lengthy ban after the Football Association says the standard punishment for his dismissal during their 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat by Manchester United would be clearly insufficient.

Fulham coach Marco Silva was also charged by the FA.

During the second half of Monday’s tie, a confrontation broke out after Fulham’s Willian was red-carded for handling the ball in the box following a VAR review.

During a chaotic few minutes, coach Silva angrily addressed the fourth official before being shown a red card.

Serbian forward Mitrovic was also red-carded after confronting the referee and shoving him with his shoulder.

The FA also says that Mitrovic’s behaviour after the sending off was insulting and threatening.