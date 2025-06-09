Frank replaces Postecoglou as Tottenham head coach

[Source: BBC Sport]

Tottenham have appointed Brentford boss Thomas Frank as their head coach on a deal until 2028.

The 51-year-old Dane replaces Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked earlier this month despite leading Spurs to victory in the Europa League final in May.

Frank spent seven years in charge of Brentford, guiding the club from the Championship to the Premier League in 2021.

He is Tottenham’s fourth permanent manager since June 2021.

Spurs finished 17th in the top flight last season, losing 22 of their 38 matches and finishing seven places and 18 points below Brentford.

However, they have qualified for next season’s Champions League after beating Manchester United in the Europa League final in Bilbao – their first major trophy for 17 years.

Justin Cochrane will join Frank at Tottenham as the Dane’s assistant, despite efforts from the Bees to keep hold of the England coach.

Frank has also brought head of performance Chris Haslam and first-team analyst Joe Newton with him from Brentford, while another assistant coach, Andreas Georgson, arrives from Manchester United.

In a statement, external Brentford said everyone connected with the club “would like to thank Thomas for the incredible impact he has had on the club’s history”.

Bees director of football Phil Giles said: “From the moment he replaced Dean Smith, he understood what we were trying to build and his wisdom, coaching ability and emotional intelligence have helped transform the club.

“But it’s not just what you see on the pitch. He forged a special connection with our fans, helped develop and improve players, and was instrumental in implementing the culture that has seen Brentford go from strength to strength.

“We will never forget Thomas, but now it is time to thank him and take the next steps in our journey with a new leader who we believe can be just as successful and influential.”

