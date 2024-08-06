France through to the final

[Source: CT Post]

France will meet Spain in the gold medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics Men’s football tournament after overcoming Egypt 3-1 in the semifinal this morning.

Egypt’ Mahmoud Saber scored first in the 62nd minute to put them in front but Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for France in the 83rd minute.

The match ended in a one all draw before France scored two more goals in extra time.

Egypt will play Morroco in the Bronze medal match.