France through to the final

France will meet Spain in the gold medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics Men’s football tournament after overcoming Egypt 3-1 in the semifinal this morning.
Egypt’ Mahmoud Saber scored first in the 62nd minute to put them in front but Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for France in the 83rd minute.
The match ended in a one all draw before France scored two more goals in extra time.
Egypt will play Morroco in the Bronze medal match.
