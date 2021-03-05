Home

Four Suva football players dropped

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 7, 2021 2:51 pm
Christopher Wasasala, Filipe Baravilala and Iosefo Verevou

Four Suva players have been dropped from the match squad against Rewa in the Digicel Premier League today.

Captain Filipe Baravilala, Christopher Wasasala, Iosefo Verevou and Kalisito Veikoka will not feature in the Whites first premier league match at ANZ Stadium.

Suva are set to take on Rewa at 3pm.

