Former national captain George Koi passes on

The national football captain that led Fiji to a 1-0 win against the Socceroos at Buckhurst Park, Suva in 1977 has passed away.

The Fiji Football family is saddened to learn about the passing of former Suva, Rewa, and national football rep George Koi.

In a statement, Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel said Koi died at his home in Nasinu yesterday.

Patel acknowledged the supreme contribution of Koi in football.

He said Koi had been a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time, he was a very passionate footballer, and always supported the development of football in Fiji.

Former Tavua, Rewa, Nasinu, and national midfielder Ronald Chaudhary says Koi was calm and cool under pressure, while his height was an added advantage.

Chaudhary says he first saw Koi play when his Fiji military team toured around Viti Levu and they came to play Tavua at Garvey Park in 1982.

Another highlight of his carerr was when he helped Rewa win the 1972 IDC.