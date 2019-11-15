Former Man United star is guest speaker at awards night

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown will be the guest speaker at the Vodafone Fiji FA Awards Night replacing Harry Kewal.

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel says Kewal is not coming due to his personal fears about the current situation worldwide regarding coronavirus.

As a result, FIFA Legends Club had advised Fiji FA of a late change with Wes Brown coming in as guest speaker.

Patel adds Brown has already been to Tahiti in 2019 through the FIFA Legends Club and he is very much in love with the Pacific and as a result he managed to change his very busy schedule to make his way to Fiji.

Brown played for 15 years with Manchester United and he made 23 appearances for England before retiring in 2010.

The Fiji FA Awards night will be held on Saturday at Pullman Nadi Bay Resort in Nadi.