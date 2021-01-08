Foreign players warned to respect visa conditions

The Fiji Immigration Department has issued a stern warning to foreign players especially those on study visas to respect the conditions of their permits.

Some of the foreign football players in the country are tertiary students but are part of district teams.

Fiji Immigration Acting Director, Amelia Komaisavai, says paid employment or work contract is not part of a study permit.

She says this is one of the conditions of a study permit and students are not to engage in paid employment.

At the moment, according to Komaisavai, there is no agreement between the Fiji Immigration Department and any sports club or association regarding foreign players being contracted.

Komaisavai says if foreign students wish to work or engage in paid contracts then they need to apply for the appropriate permit.

The Acting Director adds they had a case of a foreign student on study permit, who was reported to be contracted to a district team.

The student and the football association that had contracted him were warned.

She says any permit holder who breaches their terms and condition of permit will consequently be taken to task.