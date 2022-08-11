Football World Cup may start a day earlier

[PIC:BBC Sport]

The FIFA World Cup is set to start one day earlier than planned on Sunday, November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador.

The match was due to be played on 21 November, as the third game of the World Cup with Senegal and Netherlands playing in the competition opener.

However, the administrative arm of the world governing body has submitted a proposal to move the Qatar game.

Article continues after advertisement

The BBC reports it followed discussions with Qatar and their opponents Ecuador, after receiving a request from the South American confederation Conmebol.

It fits in with the tradition of either the hosts or the holders being involved in the opening match.

The final decision will be made by the bureau of the Fifa council, which comprises the six confederation presidents, plus Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

If it’s approved as expected, it would not change the release dates for players, and Senegal against the Netherlands would be switched to Monday, given only three games would be played instead of the present four.

[Source:BBC Sport]