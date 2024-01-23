Football Fern Milly Clegg signs with US club

[ Source : 1news.com]

US side Racing Louisville have signed young Kiwi forward Milly Clegg on a three-year contract, the club announced Tuesday.

Western Sydney Wanderers and Clegg mutually terminated her contract early for her to join Racing before the 2024 season starts in March.

Clegg only made one appearance for Western Sydney Wanderers this season before injuring her leg.

The 18-year-old Football Fern says she can’t wait to get started and join an organisation that is hungry to win games and trophies.

Clegg played for the Wellington Phoenix in the 2022-23 season, scoring four goals in 16 appearances and was a finalist for the A-League Women Young Footballer of the Year.

Clegg is planning to arrive in Louisville in March ahead of the 2024 NWSL season.