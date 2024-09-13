Football dream coming true for Vakaloloma

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

For 15-year-old Aliana Vakaloloma, representing the country in football is a dream come true.

The Vanua Levu lass was part of the Digicel Fiji Young Kulas side at the recent FIFA Women’s Under-20 World Cup in Colombia.

The USA-based player is now featuring for the Fiji Junior Kulas side in the OFC Women’s Under-16 Championship.

Vakaloloma says football has always been part of her life, having taken up the sport at a very young age.

Competing at the World Cup has always been a childhood dream of Vakaloloma, and she is proud that she has been able to achieve this milestone.

After returning from the World Cup, she was able to join the Junior Kulas and featured in the side’s win over Cook Islands in their second match of the tournament.

“It’s always been a dream for me to play at this high level, I didn’t really didn’t know where I wanted to play, but it’s always been a dream to play at the World Cup.”

Vakaloloma is one of the three players from the Young Kulas at the World Cup who joined the Fiji Junior Kulas to the OFC Championship.