FMF IDC fixtures confirmed

The highly anticipated FMF Inter District Championship 2024 is set to begin on Tuesday, 15th October, at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The opening day will see Tavua take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 11 am in the Premier division’s Group B, followed by Rewa FC facing Nadroga FC at 1.30 pm.

The official opening ceremony will take place at 5.30 pm before further matches, including Lautoka versus Navua and Ba against Nadi later in the evening.

Matches for the Senior division will be held concurrently on Ground 3, beginning with Nasinu facing Bua at 11 am.

The tournament will run through to Sunday, 20th October, with the finals for all divisions scheduled for that day.

The Super Premier division final, in particular, is expected to draw a huge crowd as the top teams vie for the coveted championship trophy.

Ticket prices for the IDC are set to accommodate fans of all ages. Grand Stand tickets are priced at $30 for adults and $15 for children under 10, while Pavilion B tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 10.

Fans in the Drua Stands will pay $15 for adults and $8 for children under 10, and Embankment tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10.