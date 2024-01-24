First-aid knowledge crucial for Fiji FA

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association organized a two-day First-Aid workshop to enhance the skills of its employees and prevent avoidable injuries on the field of play at their academies in Vatuwaqa and Ba.

The workshop included 30 participants from the grassroots to the national level.

A participant, Senimili Vodio, asserts that this upskilling is a necessity for all sports.

Article continues after advertisement

“With this, it can help us, like it can help me while in a field of play doing the game. I can be there and assist the medical staff in helping a certain player that is down”

The 24-year-old from Kasavu in Naitasiri sees the workshop as a game-changer, providing her with valuable knowledge on First-Aid.



[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

This training will enable her to assist players in situations where immediate or available medical help may be lacking.

The workshop ended yesterday.