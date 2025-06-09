Fijian Pro league club to operate independently

The Bula Boys FC which has been given the nod for the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Professional League is not the national men’s team.

While settling for the same name, the Bula Boys will be treated as a club entity with separate management structure from Fiji Football Association.

This is expected to be very similar to the way Fijian Drua operates under Fiji Rugby Union.

For the Bula Boys, Fiji FA will be the major shareholder and will provide assistance during the startup phase.

However, Fiji FA CEO Mohammad Yusuf says that the association will not intervene in the club’s day-to-day operations.

Bula Boys FC will have its own board members, investors, and officials to be appointed in various positions.

Yusuf says that a General Manager for the club will be announced next week, with other roles to be advertised soon.

The team base will also be announced later.

Yusuf adds that the Pro League as a great opportunity for local players to broaden their skillset and develop their careers.

The inaugural season of the Pro League will run from January to May 2026.

