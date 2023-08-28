Fiji U23 building on the positives

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji Under-23 head coach is content that Fiji will come out stronger in their last pool game against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

Rob Sherman says Fiji started off excellent in the first few minutes of the game against New Zealand yesterday.

However, he says the Kiwis exposed them particularly in the front row.

“At times we did not deal with that very well, we rectified that at half-time and they did not trouble us in the rest of the game. A little bit of tactical superiority took over in the short spell. We showed character to stay in the game until half time and in the second half I felt we were in the better team.”

Sherman says despite the loss, there are a lot of positives they took out from the match.

He says with the result obtained from the match it will empower the players to win their last pool game.

Fiji will face PNG at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

This match will decide their qualification to the semi final .

