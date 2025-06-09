Fiji U16 departs for OFC championship

Fiji Under-16 side[Photo Credit: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji Under-16 national football team departed for the Solomon Islands this morning to compete in the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship.

Head Coach Sunil Kumar says the team has had more than eight weeks of intensive training and is confident in their preparations.

The squad recently played a friendly against Samoa, which provided valuable match fitness and boosted their confidence.

Kumar says the team’s 8-1 victory over Samoa gives them good momentum heading into the Championship.

“I have faith in the players, and I strongly believe they will do their best and make everyone proud. We will take each match as it comes and focus on one game at a time.”

The coach also took a moment to thank the players’ parents for their sacrifices, assuring them that the team is in safe hands.

The Future Bula Boys are in Group B with Tahiti, the Cook Islands, and Papua New Guinea.

Fiji will begin its campaign against Tahiti this Sunday at 4pm before facing the Cook Islands and then Papua New Guinea.

