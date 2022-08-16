Fiji players availability a concern ahead of FANCA

Availability of players has been a hindrance to the preparation of the Tebara Halal Meats Fiji team for the Digicel Rams Cleaning FANCA Silver Jubilee Nations Cup.

As all players are part of the Digicel Premier League for the past weeks, the national side has not had enough time to prepare as a team.

Coach Imtiaz Khan says they have resorted to other options to keep the players up to par.

Article continues after advertisement

“But at this juncture I would like to thank the district teams who are still releasing them in the mid-week sessions because what we did we tried to have it in the weekends and disturbing the players for their games so we have opted to have mid-week games”

Khan says despite the hardships, the players have been doing their own individual training and they have also been having mid-week sessions.

He adds, the Fiji side will try its best to win all its matches.

Fiji plays its first match against USA at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

There will be live radio commentaries of the main matches as well as the final on Mirchi FM.