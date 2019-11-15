Fiji Football team coach named

Former Papua New Guinea (PNG) football head coach Flemming Serritslev has been selected as the head coach of Fiji National Football team.

He was the most successful applicant shortlisted and is expected to replace the former national coach Christophe Gamel who resigned from his job in August last year.

Serritslev coached PNG from 2015 to 2017 and leading them to the 2016 OFC Nations Cup final.

The 72-year-old Danish footballer coached PNG in 12 matches.

He is expected to arrive into the country this weekend.