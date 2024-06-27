Fiji loses to Vanuatu in OFC Nations Cup semi-final

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Fiji men’s football team concluded their campaign in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup with a 2-1 defeat against hosts Vanuatu in the semi-final.

Vanuatu asserted themselves as the dominant force on their home turf against the Digicel Bula Boys.

The home crowd played a pivotal role in Vanuatu’s victory.

The hosts opened the account in the 11th minute through Johnathan Spokeyjack for a 1-nil lead at the breather.

Fiji’s lone goal was scored by Sitiveni Cavuilagi in the first minute of the second half for the equaliser.



Sitiveni Cavuilagi celebrates after scoring for Fiji [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Jason Thomas headed home the winner in 56th minute.

Despite Fiji’s aspirations to make history by reaching their first-ever final in the competition, they fell short against a determined Vanuatu side.



[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Fiji will face Tahiti in the third place play-off on Sunday at 12pm.

Vanuatu will now face New Zealand in the final on Sunday at 4pm.