Fiji Kulas through to finals Bula Boys fall short in semis

The Fiji Kulas have booked their place in the MSG Prime Ministers Cup final after a strong 3–1 win over Vanuatu in the second semifinal.

Fiji’s women delivered a composed and confident performance, with goals from Sereana Naweni, Narieta Leba, and Cema Nasau sealing the victory.

All three finishes showcased the control and quality the Kulas have shown throughout the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Bula Boys were unable to progress, going down 2–0 to Papua New Guinea in their semifinal clash.

Despite moments of promise, Fiji’s men struggled to break through PNG’s organised defence.

The Kulas will now meet PNG’s women’s side in the final as they chase the MSG Prime Ministers Cup title.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.