Fiji injury free for Nations Cup

Sterling Vasconcellos [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Fiji football side is injury-free heading into the OFC Nations Cup, starting this Sunday in Suva.

After the completion of the Digicel Fiji FACT yesterday, all players are now in camp in the capital.

Coach Riob Sherman will be working with the players this week before the first match against Papua New Guinea.

Players like captain Roy Krishna, Filipe Baravilala, Sterling Vasconcellos,

Scott Wara, Nabil Begg, Setareki Hughes and Sitiveni Cavuilagi will be key men for the side.

The Digicel Fiji-PNG clash at the HFC Bank Stadium starts at 4pm, before which Samoa takes on Tahiti at 1pm.

Fiji plays Samoa at 7pm on Wednesday June 19th before taking on Tahiti at the same time on June 22.

The top two from the group will then travel to Vanuatu for the semi-finals.