Fiji futsal to defend home turf

It’s a must-win game for the Digicel Fiji Futsal side tomorrow if they wish to play in the OFC Futsal Cup semi-final.

Fiji is up against futsal powerhouse, the Solomon Islands tomorrow and a loss would see the national side demoted to the plate division.

The win yesterday against Samoa has pushed the team’s morale higher and player of the match Surjason Sami says they need to defend their turf against the Kurukuru.

“The area we want to work on is finishing, we are lacking in the finishing third. It’s a must win game and definitely we will come down hard on them because this is our home ground and we have to win.”

Sami says they know the Solomon Islands dominate futsal in the region and they will it their best shot.

Tomorrow’s match kicks-off at 6pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.