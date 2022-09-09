Fiji Futsal ready for battle

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

The Digicel Futsal side is rearing with excitement to prove Fiji is a powerhouse in the sport.

Like the other teams preparing for the OFC Futsal Cup, the national side is training to win.

Head coach Jerry Sam says their five weeks of preparation is enough to ready them for the tournament.

“It was five weeks of intense training and tactical training for the players as well. So, our preparation was really good. One or two players have niggling injuries but basically for the whole team, they are all good and we are ready.”

Fiji’s first game is against New Caledonia next Tuesday and Sam says his players are up for the challenge.

Samoa will be next for Fiji Futsal on Wednesday before battling the favorites, Solomon Islands on Friday.

The tournament will be held at the Vodafone Arena in Suva from Tuesday until Sunday.